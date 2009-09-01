Pics: The Top Ten Transfer Stories of the day
08 August at 19:00It’s been an exciting day in the world of transfers all around Europe.
With Barcelona sending emissaries to Liverpool to try to prize away Philippe Coutinho and Manchester United being told they can have Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) for Anthony Martial (and €45 million), plenty of things have happened indeed.
If you want a recap of today's best stories then check out the gallery section for our Top Ten transfer stories of the day feature!
