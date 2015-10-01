Pics: Top five stories of the day
01 August at 18:00A busy day with regards to transfer speculation. The big one of the day being Neymar’s flight back to Spain amid the rumours that the Barcelona player will join PSG this summer.
Another would be Liverpool’s interest snatching Renato Sanches from Chelsea and Man United despite his manager Carlo Ancelotti stating that he is staying put.
The one with the most legs is Serge Aurier’s move to Old Trafford. Reliable journalist Miguel Delaney believes that one is in the bag, ‘pending visa’.
A man who is not going anywhere (it seems) is Alexis Sanchez, as the confident Arsenal posted pictures of their star man back in training.
Finally Newcastle United look to bolster their fire-power up front by getting Angel Correra from Atletico Madrid, with the story even validated by the reputable news outlet Newcastle Chronicle.
