Pics: Tottenham-Juve, here are the best moments of the game

SHOW GALLERY

Tottenham faced of against Juventus today at the Wembley stadium in a very prestigious summer game. The Spurs ended up coming out on top as they beat Allegri's team by a 2-0 score line (thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen). It wasn't all good news for Pochettino as his right-back Kieran Trippier picked up an injury towards the end of the first half and he had to be substituted. He was seen on the sidelines with crutches as Tottenham will likely have to replace him on the transfer market.



Here are the best moments of the game (in the gallery section).