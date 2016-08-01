AC Milan star Mattia De Sciglio picked up an injury yesterday and will undergo medical tests today to learn how long he could remain out of action. The Italy International is feared to be facing a lengthy lay-off, probably longer than a month.







Our reporter Daniele Longo has spotted the talented fullback while entering a private clinic in Milan ahead of completing his medical tests. In that same clinic, AC Milan newcomer Lucas Ocampos is having his medical before joining the Serie A giants and Giaconomo Bonaventura is also expected to arrive later today to evaluate his physical conditions after that he also picked up an injury yesterday.

