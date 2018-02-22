Coach Gattuso met @robymancio this morning: both #ACMilan and @zenit_spb are training in Rome

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

Former Inter Milan and current Zenit St.Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini recently met AC Milan team in the Italian capital of Rome.Milan recently continued their impressive run of form with a resounding 2-0 win over top four rivals Roma in Rome on Saturday. Goals from young Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria proved decisive in handing Rino Gattuso's men all three points in what was an important game for both the sides.