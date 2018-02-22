Pioli and Badelj helping Fiorentina players overcome shock of Astori’s death
15 March at 16:35Less than a fortnight has passed since the tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, yet so much has happened in that short space of time. Stirring tributes have poured in from all across the globe for a man widely recognised as one of the good guys in football. Fans have united in their grief, with Viola supporters applauding a delegation of Juventus players and staff upon their arrival at his funeral last Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the harsh and unforgiving world we live in demands that life goes on, though those close to him will understandably still be struggling to comprehend exactly what has happened. Fiorentina must start again from here and find a way in which to get back into their normal routine, however difficult that may be. They recognise the need to rediscover the right motivation within themselves to play well and obtain good results from now until the end of the season.
According to La Repubblica, co-owner Andrea Della Valle is looking to help the team in any way he can and will spend tomorrow with his players and staff. Coach Stefano Pioli, with whom he will probably dine on Friday evening in order to take stock of everything, is taking a great deal of care with his charges from an emotional standpoint. Milan Badelj, who now serves as club captain, also has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and is trying to keep spirits as high as possible among his teammates.
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
