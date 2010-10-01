Pioli: ‘The game should have finished earlier’

Inter boss Stefano Pioli released an interview with Sport Mediaset minutes after Inter’s 2-2 draw against AC Milan in the first Milan derby with Chinese ownerships.

Inter were leading for 2-0 but AC Milan managed to recover from two goals down scoring the equalizer in the final seconds of the game.



“The fourth official told me the game would have finished at 51'.30" but the game doesn’t end until the referee blows his whistle isn’t it? It’s a pity because the game was going well and we would have leapfrogged them in the table.”



“There have been too much talks about my future. It’s a very disappointing day today but the most important result is our final position in the table. A qualification for the Europa League is still possible, the season is not over yet.”



Pioli’s future is under question after today’s draw. If the team will fail to qualify for the Europa League, then Inter representatives could confirm him for the next season but failing to qualify for any European competition would not allow Pioli to save his job.

