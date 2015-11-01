Pioli: 'We are still not 100%. We play as a team now. Juve? First there is Lazio. Gabigol...'

After Inter's 3-0 win versus Pescara, Stefano Pioli spoke to Premium Sport about the game, here is what he had to say: "We played as a team against a good Pescara side, they created a few chances but we deserved to win. We could've held the ball a bit better but we did well. We are doing good things but I think we can still do better. We haven't hit our peak yet, we have to keep working hard".

​

JUVE AND LAZIO - " Juve? We are first thinking of our next game versus Lazio. The Coppa Italia is a competition that we want to do good in. Then once that game is done, we will focus on our game versus Juve. We will be going to Turin to play our game and give it our all".



TEAMWORK - " We are now playing as a team and this is why we are having success. You can't be individual, you always have to put the team first. We are a strong team and I am impressed by their will to do well".



GABIGOL - " He is part or our group. He has grown a lot since coming here. He is still very young so he needs time. A start in the Coppa Italia game for him? Maybe, let's see. It won't be an easy game".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)