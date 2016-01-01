Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia ‘knocked out’ by goal of forgotten Man Utd promise

Today’s Serie B game between Novara and Venezia was one of the most awaited games of the day in Italy’s second division. Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia side are among the top clubs of the table and their away game to Novara was an important test to remain in touch with table leaders Palermo.



The team coached by the AC Milan legend, however, ended the game with a disappointing 3-1 defeat that leaves them in sixth position, with 25 points in 16 games. Not a bad score at all given that Palermo are only three points ahead of them on top of the table.



Novara took a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals of Da Cruz and Dickman. Falzerano’s goal in the second half re-opened the game but Federico Macheda ended Inzaghi’s pursuit of draw scoring a last-minute goal that gifted Novara the three points.



Manchester United fans must remember who Federico Macheda is very well. The Italian striker was regarded as one of the most promising strikers of the Red Devils’ academy but after his goals against Aston Villa and Sunderland will be remembered as the peak of his career. Macheda went out on loan to Sampdoria, QPR, Stuttgart, Doncaster and Birmingham always failing to live up expectations.



This past summer he joined Novara but, yet again, the player is facing the same highs and lows he has always been used to.