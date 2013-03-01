Gerard Piqué, defender of Barcelona, ​​speaks to Juventus's Premium Sport, on the Champions League finalist: "It will be a match between two great teams. Juventus is a team that has been doing good for some years because they have great players like Buffon, who has a lot will to win this trophy for the first time, or like Dani Alves, who is our former companion and it would be nice for him to win it. How can they beat Real Madrid? By trying to stop their build-ups Juventus will play a game of instinct, they are stronger defensively as have demonstrated in the two challenges against us where we have not been able to make a goal. Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli are very skilled. They give a big edge for Juventus among the top European clubs. It's been happening for several years now. They have had a few seasons of doing things very well, even while changing players. Last year there was Pogba, before Pirlo; and now Dybala is there: there’s been a a great resurgence"

SERIE A - These are his words about a possible future in Serie A: "I'm very content at Barcelona, ​​it's my life club and I would like to continue playing with the Blaugrana shirt. My idea is to finish my career in Barcelona. Italy and Italian football I really like, but my love for Barcelona is very big. Maybe as a young man, if I had not had this career with Barca, I could have tried, but now I do not imagine far away from Barcelona."

THE GOLDEN BALL - Two words on the Golden Ball race: "Who can win the Golden Ball? Messi is the best player in the world and history. This year he will win the Golden Shoe. But if we have to look at others for the trophy, it would be nice for Buffon to win. He won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and still can win the Champions. If he deserves it for the career he has had, for this season and it would be nice to see the award given to another goalkeeper after Yashin."