Piqué could miss Chelsea match as Barcelona sweat over knee injury
05 February at 15:15Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué could be forced to miss his side’s upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea after sustaining a knee injury during a 1-1 draw against Espanyol at the weekend.
The Spanish international defender suffered a knock after Gerard Moreno fouled him with what many consider a dangerous challenge. Therefore, he could be out of action for a minimum of two weeks which means he would miss the first leg of a double header against the Blues.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the former Manchester United stopper underwent tests earlier today, when he was examined in order to find out the full extent of his injury. As yet, it is impossible to determine for how long he will be out for.
Worst case scenario, he should be out for roughly a fortnight. This could force new arrival Yerry Mina to step up to the plate, despite the fact he is yet to make his debut for the Blaugrana. Thomas Vermaelen is recovering from an injury of his own, while Samuel Umtiti is suspended for the team’s next match against Getafe.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
