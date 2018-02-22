Piqué hits back at Zidane over guard of honor

Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué gave his thoughts and kept it fun in the mixed zone when he was asked about Zidane’s staements. The Real Madrid boss claimed that his side will not be granting Barca a customary guard of honor at the Camp Nou in May if they have secured the title.



Asked about the matter following Barca’s 3-1 win against Leganes, "I'm not going to sleep tonight," Piqué jokingly stated to Movistar Partidazo.



Pique was also asked about the undefeated run Barca are currently enjoying.



"The all-time unbeaten record is the result of getting things right all season," said Pique.



"We had a great first half and then eased off in the second. The important thing is that we are still comfortably poised at the top of the table."

