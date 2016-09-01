Gerard Pique could be on the verge of a sensational move back to the Premier League. Reports have emerged that the player’s wife, Shakira, is unhappy with life in Catalunya and is looking for a move to England.

The singer is believed to have told the 29-year-old that she wants to move to London so the journal is stating that Premier League leaders Chelsea are set to be his preferred destination. The same reports claim that Pique is not a popular face in the dressing-room at the Camp Nou and that some of his fellow Barca colleagues would not be unhappy to see him leave the club.



The Spanish international re-joined the Catalan giants in 2008 after spending three years developing at Manchester United. He’s gone on to play nearly 250 games for the Blaugrana and has been one of the main stays during the clubs unrivalled success over the past eight years.