The seemingly endless war of words between Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos continues after the latter responded to a cryptic tweet by the former, during Real’s 4-2 Champions League win over Bayern Munich last night.



... — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2017



Pique’s tweet, which simply read; "..." which was sent shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo's offside goal had given Los Blancos the upper hand, was obviously a dig at the Barca’s bitter rivals but Ramos hit back by claiming that the Blaugrana have also had some controversial decisions go their way recently which was obviously aimed at the penalty decision awarded in the last 16 Champions League tie against PSG.

After the game at the Bernabeu, Ramos was in agreement with Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti who called for the VAR (video referee) system to be used in high-profile games.