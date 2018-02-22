Pique reveals hilarious Barcelona Real Madrid players Whatsapp banter
22 March at 16:15Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed the banter that Real Madrid and Barcelona players had on Whatsapp.
The 31-year-old Barcelona superstar has been at the club since he joined from Manchester United in 2008 and has appeared over 260 times for the Catalan sides, becoming a key player and a leader for the club.
In an article that he wrote for 'The Players' Tribune', Pique revealed the banter that Real Madrid and Barcelona players had on Whatsapp earlier this season. The Spaniard told: "Everyone knows that players have groups on Whatsapp. I have one with my friends, another one with my team."
"But this will surprise you. When we were eight or nine points ahead of Real Madrid earlier this season, I created a special group that had Spanish team players playing in Real Madrid and Barca."
"All we do is talk to make fun of each other. We sound like children!"
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments