Pique says referees have ‘harmed Barcelona’

Barcelona star Gerard Pique held a pre match press conference on Friday on the eve of the Copa del Rey final between the blaugrana and Alaves.

“Alaves are the surprise of the season”, Pique said.



“They have a chance to achieve an historic target and we’ll have to match their level of motivations. Luis Enrique? He’s one of the best managers in the history of the club, everybody is on very good terms with him and he deserves to leave the club with another trophy.”



“Everybody knows I hope Juve will win the Champions League final even if we are only focused on our final at the moment.”



“I don’t feel like everybody is against Barcelona, I think referees have affected us and that Real Madrid won the league eventually. It’s useless to think about mistakes of referees now. In order to win the league we must be infinitively better than them, being at their same level is not enough.”

