Andrea Pirlo, former midfielder of Inter, Milan and Juventus, currently at MLS in New York City, has come back to talk directly from the USA to the "Perfect Match" aired every Monday at Sportitalia. Here are his statements:

What do you think of the championship?

"Juventus is the strongest team, then there are Napoli and Rome to compete for second place. From here I can follow as many matches as possible."

Totti’s final season?

"It will depend a lot on him. If he is still enthusiastic, it is right that he still plays, and sooner or later he will think about the retirement. It is impossible to play all the time, and when you are no longer part of the numbers, you are thinking of doing something else. And I'm trying to finish well, as soon as I get back to Italy I'll be studying to become a coach because you never know. "

Inter and Milan?

"I'm sorry to see them this way, it's a delicate moment for both and I think they will come back soon."

There is a possibility that De Rossi will leave Rome. How would you see him in America?

"I would advise him to change the air. He is young, he can still win a championship in Europe, but at the same time he is still young enough to come to America. He can still play at high levels."

What are you missing from Serie A and Italian football?

"The excitement of the Champions League and important matches, such as Juventus-Barcelona and Juventus-Monaco."

Are you following the National team?