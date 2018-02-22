Pirlo: 'I am always grateful to Milan. Juve was a revenge for me...'

Ex-Milan,Inter and Juve player Andrea Pirlo spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Juve-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Juve-Milan? For me, the Milan jersey was something very special and prestigious. I did play for Inter a little but AC Milan were my first real top level experience as a player. I had reached higher levels as a player and I stayed with the rossoneri for 10 years. I was lucky to have won practically everything possible with AC Milan and I will always be thankful towards them for giving me this opportunity. Juve? For me it was like a revenge. After a delicate moment, I arrived in a team that was serious and ambitious. They wanted to win and we did so. After 10 years at Milan, I needed new motivations and Juve gave me this...".



AC Milan will be taking on Juventus in Turin on Saturday as this will be a huge game for both clubs and their respective objectives.