Pirlo: ‘Here’s how Juventus can beat Barcelona in Champions League’

Juventus, Italy and AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo has released an interview with Spanish news outlet Sport to talk about the incoming Champions League quarter final ties between Juventus and Barcelona. Il Maestro was on the pitch during the last meeting between the two European giants two years ago when the blaugrana beat Juventus in the Champions League final.



“Juventus can beat Barcelona this time”, Pirlo said.



“The Champions League final was played two years ago but many things have changed since then. Both Juventus and Barcelona are different now. We’ll enjoy 180 minutes of great football. If Allegri’s side want to reach the final they must beat the best teams.”



“Juventus are strong but they need balance because they play with four strikers and the sacrifice of Mario Mandzukic will be vital [to beat Barcelona]. I think Rincon is also an important player, the manager knows when it will be the right moment for him to play.”

