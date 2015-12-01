PSG came very close to signing Andrea Pirlo, and the former Juventus and Milan star has revealed some more details about the situation.

Having told Sky Italia last week that Leonardo (who was the director of sport at the time) had made him the offer, Pirlo delved further into the details.

“The contact with Leonardo? Yes, he called me one morning to ask if I felt like joining PSG with him,” Pirlo confirmed to L’Equipe, “But I’d signed with Juventus two days before”.

Juventus would go on to win four Scudettos with Pirlo, as well as making the 2015 Champions League final, only to lose to Barcelona.

“It would have been a nice experience. What Leonardo said? He didn’t need to say a lot because I always held him in high esteem.

“Whether it was when we played together, when he was one Milan’s directors or my Coach.

“I don’t know if I would have joined PSG. I’d have probably listened to Leonardo’s proposal”.