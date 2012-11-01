Pirlo: 'Juve-Milan? I am attached to both clubs. Juve will win the league title'

Juventus are set to take on Milan at the Juve stadium in Torino which should be a very important game for the Serie A. Juventus currently have a 8 point lead on second placed Roma as there are only 11 games to go. Andrea Pirlo, who played for both Milan and Juventus, had this to say on tonights game in an interview with Sky Sport:



''This will be an important game for both clubs. Juventus are first where as Milan have to get points if they want to qualify for the Champions league. I have a lot of great memories playing for these two clubs, I am attached to them. Juventus have not won the league title yet but they are the strongest team in the Italian Serie A and they will surely win the title when the season comes to an end. Retirement? When I decide to retire, I think I will take a little time off and then who knows, maybe I will work for a TV sports station''.



Juventus are looking to win their 6th straight league title which would be a Serie A record.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)