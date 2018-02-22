Pirlo pays tribute to Barcelona legend Iniesta

Former Inter, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has taken to social media to pay tribute to Andrés Iniesta, who announced yesterday that he is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.



The 33-year-old has been part of La Blaugrana’s first team squad since 2002, and is now set to continue his blossoming playing career with Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, who are currently managed by ex-Sporting CP and Cruzeiro coach Paulo Bento.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)