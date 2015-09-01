Pirlo praises former teammate, Stoke City target

Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has hailed English starlet Jack Harrison ahead of his proposed return to the Premier League.



Stoke City have reportedly made a 5 million euro bid for the 21-year-old, who played alongside Pirlo at MLS side New York City FC before his retirement late last year. The transfer bid also includes bonuses and incentives that can drive the price to as much as 6 million euros.



Harrison was born in Stoke-on-Trent and could seal a return to his hometown this month, with new boss Paul Lambert keen to boost his attacking threat at the bet365 Stadium. Lambert was a TV commentator for the match in which Harrison made his England under-21 debut.



Asked about the England under-21 international, Pirlo said in an interview with talkSPORT: “Maybe he has a possibility to come back (to England). He is very young, he’s fast and he is capable of playing in Europe.”



“He’s a good player."

