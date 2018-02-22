Pirlo: 'Tonight decisive for Napoli', comments on Roma-Barcelona experience and Liverpool clash

Former Inter, Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo spoke to the press about the tonight;s massive game with Scudetto implications between the Bianconeri and Napoli. For Pirlo it is a game in which the pressure is unevenly cast on the visiting club.



"For Napoli it will be a decisive challenge, but I think Juventus is slightly favored. Naples have the obligation to win.”



“It will be a championship challenge. Who will decide the match?: there are many who can decide the match. I'll be in front of the TV.”



Pirlo also gave his comments on the experience of watching Roma’s triumph over Barcelona.



Roma in the Champions League? “Luckily I was in the stadium for the match against Barcelona. I saw a great Rome. I hope it can be repeated with Liverpool, it will be a good and important contest.”

