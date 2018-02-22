Pirlo: ‘Why Juve shoudn’t fear Real Madrid’
10 April at 18:50AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo has urged Juventus to be in the “right mind” and not to be afraid of facing Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash at Santiago Bernabeu.
The Old Lady suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Spanish capital club in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium. Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one from Marcelo made sure Zinedine Zidane’s side have an advantage for the return leg.
Pirlo, who has played for Juventus in the past, believes it is still possible for the Turin club to progress further in the European competition.
"Everything is possible in football, it will be a difficult game but it does not cost us anything to try it, the important thing is to have the right mind,” Pirlo said.
"It's not scary, you have to be proud of playing in such an important and beautiful stadium, you do not need to be afraid in these games".
