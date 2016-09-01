Pjaca back in Juventus squad list

Juventus boss Max Allegri has named his squad list for tomorrow’s away Serie A clash to Bologna.



There is a mix of bad and good news for the Old Lady as her long-term injured star Marko Pjaca is back in the bianconeri squad list. Gigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado, however, have been left out of tomorrow’s game as they are still out of action with an injury.



Chiellini will be back for next week’s home clash against Roma and Cuadrado could also make it for next week’s game.



Buffon, on the other hand, is still far from recovery and his conditions will be monitored on a weekly basis, Allegri revealed today.



​Here’s the full Juventus squad list for tomorrow’s Bologna-Juve



2 De Sciglio

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

5 Khedira

8 Marchisio

9 Higuaín

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

16 Pinsoglio

17 Mandzukic

20 Pjaca

22 Asamoah

23 Szczesny

24 Rugani

27 Sturaro

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi

35 Loria



