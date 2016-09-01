Pjaca back in Juventus squad list
16 December at 19:22Juventus boss Max Allegri has named his squad list for tomorrow’s away Serie A clash to Bologna.
There is a mix of bad and good news for the Old Lady as her long-term injured star Marko Pjaca is back in the bianconeri squad list. Gigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado, however, have been left out of tomorrow’s game as they are still out of action with an injury.
Chiellini will be back for next week’s home clash against Roma and Cuadrado could also make it for next week’s game.
Buffon, on the other hand, is still far from recovery and his conditions will be monitored on a weekly basis, Allegri revealed today.
Here’s the full Juventus squad list for tomorrow’s Bologna-Juve
2 De Sciglio
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
5 Khedira
8 Marchisio
9 Higuaín
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Pinsoglio
17 Mandzukic
20 Pjaca
22 Asamoah
23 Szczesny
24 Rugani
27 Sturaro
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
35 Loria
