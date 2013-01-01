Having ruptured his cruciate knee ligament with Croatia in the friendly match against Estonia, Juventus striker Marko Pjaca was operated on in the morning at Villa Stuart by Professor Mariani. The surgeon, upon completion of the intervention, explained: "The operation went well, now interventions of this type are becoming routine even if they are never simple."



“Pjaca’s career will certainly not be compromised by this injury, the sports orthopedics’ purpose is to bring an athlete back at the same level, in the past there are examples of players who have won championships and world championships. The first player I had operated on was Aldair and after six months he won the World Cup so you need not worry. "



"The doctor of Croatia claims that only 45% of operated players can go on as before? Everyone has their own experience, the Croatian doctor will talk about his Croatian experience and brings an average figure to FIFA made by a Swedish author. But I think his theory is incorrect. Nine out of ten they return to play. Probably the player will rest six months, recovery in many cases is subjective. The important thing is that he follows a proper rehabilitation protocol. the boy was tense today and so was yesterday, it is clear that he is sorry to have had this injury, any of us would be demoralized, but I think it's normal. But I can assure all the fans of Juve that Pjaca will return to his level."