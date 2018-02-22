Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has been talking to Il Messaggero about the fascinating battle for the Scudetto.



The Bianconeri are two points in front of Napoli with the two teams set to meet in Turin on April 22 which could be a title decider.



He firstly responded to quotes from former Roma team-mate Radja Nainggolan, that he took the easy option by joining Juventus in 2016, to which Pjanic replied; “After five years in Rome I decided I needed a new experience. Juventus were following me and they wanted me. I sensed the need to confront another experience as the life of a professional footballer is short.



“Winning is never easy, even here and our successes are gained by sweat and hard work.”



On the debate on who is the better coach, Massimo Allegri or Maurizio Sarri, Pjanic declared that; “Allegri has improved me as a footballer. I’m now a more mature player with the vision of the team.



"The dialogue against Sarri? I am with Allegri. At the end what counts is winning. Napoli plays the most beautiful football in Italy, but we are more dangerous and we defend better.”