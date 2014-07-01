Pjanic: ‘Everbody wants Juventus to lose’
10 December at 10:46It is safe to say Miralem Pjanic was not happy with Juventus’ 0-0 draw against Inter yesterday night. The Bosnian star talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle claiming: “I know you all want Juventus to lose but we are here to win and to prove we are the best. We’ve been winning trophies for the last seven years and somebody would like us to stop. Other clubs must be aware that we want to win, always, we’ll never give up.”
“I wasn’t angry with Allegri after the substitution - he told Premium Sport shortly after - . I told him to replace him. The team is disappointed for the result but they are a great team with a great manager. We wanted to win and do more, we lost two points and it’s a pity but this title will be decided in the very final games of the season.”
“We respect everybody but tonight we had to win, sometimes the ball doesn’t want to go in. Champions League draw? It will be hard against any opponent. I really respect Guardiola and his style, it is great to see and also very concrete.”
