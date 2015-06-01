Pjanic reveals the biggest difference between Roma and Juve

AC Milan star Miralem Pjanic has released an interview with La Stampa on the eve of the game against Torino.



“It will be a special game”, Pjanic said. “We need the three points and we are the table leaders, we are on the right path. We respect Torino but we must win to get more self-confidence and continue our winning streak.”



“I know Rincon because he was playing here but I also know Ljajic very well. We usually go out together and he is a really nice person, I hope he will make a great season.”



“He is an amazing footballer but needs consistency, figures matters nowadays.”

“I am happy with my new role at Juve, I like and I think Allegri has helped me. I used to only think about the attacking phase and never about the defensive one, now I am more complete. Here at Juventus I’ve learned that we can win also if don’t play well. In Rome they want to get both, they don’t care if they allow one goal, here we don’t want to concede goals, we don’t want to allow any because we know we can score one anytime.”

