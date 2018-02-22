Pjanic praises AC Milan & Douglas Costa
07 May at 19:37Juventus star Miralem Pjanic talked to Rai Sport ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against AC Milan. The Serbian midfielder was suspended last week-end but Juventus still managed to seal a crucial 3-1 win that gave the Old Lady a final boost in the scudetto race.
Pjanic will start against AC Milan on Tuesday night.
“Four Coppa Italia finals are an important target but we want to establish any kind of record, we want to win but it’s 50/50. We’ll be facing a good team, it’s going to be a tough game but, we must go on our side too.”
“There is one last step, one last effort to reach this cup. We want to celebrate all together in Rome.”
“Douglas Costa is definitely making the difference in this final part of the season. Buffon? If he has decided to retire we will celebrate him. Somebody like him doesn’t born every day.”
