Pjanic reveals free kick secret
19 December at 17:55Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has talked to Rivista Unidici (via ilbianconero) about his career and the current campaign.
With 14 goals scored from free kick since 2007, the Bosnian has become the best scorer from set pieces in Serie A in the last ten years.
“I always work hard in training, it’s a habit for me. I usually score and I am happy as long as I help my team. It’s something you must do every day with lot of consistency. It seems easy to score free kicks but it’s not. My role model is Juninho, he was the number one, I played with him at Lyon and he was capable of doing extraordinary things.”
“I want to improve every day, I want my name to be remembered and I am doing all my best, I’ve improved since I am at Juventus, you can always improve in a big club, I work every day with incredible people.”
“When I was at Roma we played well, we always thought the right year to win had come. But sometimes we had bad games, we were just not present whilst Juventus were and are always ready.”
Go to comments