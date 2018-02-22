Pjanic reveals what Allegri told Juve squad after Real Madrid defeat
05 April at 16:10Juventus star Miralem Pjanic believes Juventus can still qualify for the Champions League semi-finals despite their 3-0 home defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
“The result was very disappointing and Allegri has told us that we have to look ahead.
We are ready to face Benevento and then we will travel to Madrid trying to do our best. We will try to qualify. The first game make things more complicated for us but anything can happen in football", the Bosnian told Sky (via ilbianconero).
“We should have avoided the first goal but we built some goal chances and their goalkeeper was very good. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t want to get in. Real Madrid and Barcelona are extraordinary clubs, they have achieved great things thanks to their amazing players. We could do more but we’ve always proved that we can compete with these kind of clubs.”
“Benevento will be hard to face. We have to focus on that game and we have to focus on the Scudetto race. Winning the Coppa Italia and the Scudetto would be something in line with our qualities.”
Go to comments