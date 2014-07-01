Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has trolled Napoli, ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against the partenopei on Friday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men are currently third in the Serie A table, four points behind table toppers Napoli and two points behind Inter Milan. A win will help them close the gap on Maurizio Sarri’s men and climb above the nerazzurri, before they host Chievo on Sunday.

27-year-old Pjanic, who has scored twice and has assisted five times this season, was interviewed by Corriere dello Sport about Napoli’s chances for the Scudetto and the game on Friday. He, it remains to be seen deliberately or not, poked fun at Sarri’s men. He said:

He further explained: "

"It will be a great challenge, they are hiding but it is clear that they are playing for the Scudetto and the other things do not matter. I sincerely congratulate Sarri's team, nd to play Napoli is always good, but Juventus has always win because in the end the team makes the difference Napoli plays the most beautiful football but in the end the others win . At least I hope it will be this time too "At Roma I saw that we had good players, we were always in the top positions but in the end it was always too difficult to compete with Juventus, who were ahead of all the others. They had already wanted me for a couple of years, I had refused because I did not feel like it. But then I thought it was time to get back in the game: a player's career is short I could not stop, I wanted a new challenge. I wanted to win, in a year at Juventus I won the Scudetto and played a Champions League final "Kaustubh Pandey