Player Profile: Who is Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid's new Alvaro Morata...

Borja Mayoral started tonight's game for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad as he scored the first goal of the game for los Blancos (Real eventually won the game by a 3-1 score line). Who is Borja Mayoral? He is a 20 year old striker who played last season with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. In Germany, Mayoral scored two goals in 21 appearances for the club as he gained a little bit of experience. This season he is now back in Madrid as Zidane wanted to keep him within his ranks. Mayoral is often viewed as the "next Morata" as he has a similar playing style. With Morata leaving for Chelsea this past summer, Mayoral has now a lot more space as he is now one of Benzema's main alternatives.



He got to start this game for Real Madrid as he scored their opening goal. After Sociedad had equalized the game up at one, Mayoral was at it again as he forced Rodrigues to score an own-goal (which was the game winning goal). It is quite the start for the Spanish youngster as he is also wearing Morata's old number 21 shirt. Time will tell but he is off to a great start for Real Madrid...



By @Calcionews89