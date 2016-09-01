Player ratings - Arsenal 3 - 3 Liverpool: Showtime at the Emirates
22 December at 23:00It was a defensive horror show at the Emirates by both teams when Arsenal hosted Liverpool in a thrilling Premier league encounted that ended 3-3 after the home side scored thrice in 5 minutes to go from two goals behind before Liverpool equalized.
To claim that both teams are knows for their attacking skills more than their defensive skills would be a huge understatement but nonetheless true after a poor performance by above all Arsenal defensively. However, Arsene Wenger's men staged a phenomenal comeback when scoring three goals in 388 seconds to go a goal in front but as so often before they were unable to get the three points and the match ended in a draw.
Arsenal:
Cech - 5,5: Made no real mistakes and cant be criticized for two of the goals, the third was all his fault. Not easy to be a goalkeeper when you have no functioning defense.
Bellerin - 6: Decent offensively but left acres of space beind him which Mané and Liverpool capitalized on.
Koscielny - 4,5: Unwatchable when he's poor, which he was for large parts of the match yet made one or two decent interferences to prevent yet another Liverpool goal.
Monreal - 4,5: During his most intense drinking days, Tony Adams would have defended better than the Spaniard did tonight.
Maitland-Niles - 5,5: The youngster did alright but was left all alone to fend for himself by his more experienced team-mates.
Wilshere - 6: Decent second half to follow a shocking first half where he, just like the rest of his team-mates.
Xhaka - 6: Scored a goal in the second half equalizing Liverpool's lead which gave him a massive boost.
Iwobi - 6,5: Was a big part of why the Gunners were able to stage a comeback.
Ozil - 7: When given so much space Ozil can produce magic like he did tonight both as a playmaker and as a finisher.
Sanchez - 7: Scored a good goal and was constantly threatening Liverpool's goal thanks to his irrational movement.
Lacazette - 7: His back-heel assist for Ozil was delicious and rounded off another good performance by the French striker.
Substitutes: Mustafi (6), Welbeck (6,5), Walcott (N/A).
Liverpool:
Mignolet - 5: Given his team's dominance for 54 minutes he had far less than his colleague between Arsenal's sticks and saved much less. Should not have conceded Xhaka's goal.
Gomez - 5: His amateurish defending gifted Sanchez Arsenal's first goal which started the comeback.
Klavan - 5,5: Proved for the umpteenth time why he is not good enough to play in a team that has Premier League winning ambitions, or claims to have thos ambitions.
Lovren - 5: His passive defending and poor decision making was behind at least one of the goals Arsenal scored.
Robertson - 5,5: Decent crosses into the box but went missing defensively on many occasions in the second half.
Henderson - N/A: Liverpool's captain was brough off in the 11th minute due to an injury in a match where they needed his attitude and leadership.
Can - 6: Did really well in the first half completely dominating the midfield but just like the rest of his teammates fell asleep for 5 minutes during which Arsenal scored three goals.
Coutinho - 7,5: Sensational performance today by the little Brazilian genius. Showed yet again why Barcelona are obsessed by signing him. Man of The Match.
Mané - 6,5: Wasn't his usual self in front of goal missing a chance too many that he usually scores.
Firmino - 7: Scored a good goal and was constantly on the move ripping holes in Arsenal's defence.
Salah - 7: Constantly threatening down Arsenal's right hand side. Cannot give such a good player all this space and time and think he wont score, yet Arsenal did and were lucky he only scored once.
Substitutes: Milner (6), Wijnaldum (N/A), Oxlade-Chamberlain (N/A).
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
