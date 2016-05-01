The first half was pretty dull as the Bianconeri struggled to break down the visitors defence but all that changed in the second half when Paolo Dybala found more space between the lines exposing Crotone's weaknesses. The match was over in the space of eight minutes when Juventus scored twice through Mario Mandzukic and Mattia De Sciglio in the 60th minute before Mehdi Benatia capped off an impressive performance for him and Juve as a whole by making it 3-0 in the 71st.Buffon (6); Barzagli (6,5), Höwedes (6), Benatia (7); Lichsteiner (6) Marchisio (7), Matuidi (6,5), Alex Sandro (7); Costa (7,5), Dybala (8); Mandzukic (7)De Sciglio (7), Pjanic (6), Sturaro (6).Cordaz (6); Sampirisi (6), Ajeti (5,5), Ceccherini (5); Nalini (5), Rohdén (5), Barberis (6), Mandragora (5,5), Pavlovic (5); Tonev (5), Budimir (6).Trotta (5), Romero (5), Faraoni (N/A).