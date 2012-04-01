‘Playing Atletico away not a hard task’ says Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos talked to media on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid. The Merengues managed a stunning 3-0 win in the reverse fixtures last week and are the favourites to make it through the final.



“I haven’t said anything special to my teammates, just the same things that I keep telling them since the beginning of the season. We have to remain focused and give our soul to qualify for the final.”



As for Theo Hernandez, a promising Atletico Madrid loanee who has reportedly agreed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next season, Ramos said: “It’s not time to talk about the transfer market. We will talk about it at the end of the season and if we’ll have to welcome new teammates we will.”



“I don’t think the Calderon crowd will be hostile, it’s not the first time we play there and Atletico fans are stimulating me, I don’t think there is any difference with between fans of Atletico and fans of Bayern. It all depends on us, we have taken the right path but we can still win or lose two trophies.”

