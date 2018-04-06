Mauricio Pochettino has made some revealing statements about Toby Alderweireld, making it clear that the Belgian isn’t playing because he isn’t doing that well in training.

The Argentine had hinted at this a few days ago, when he was asked by the Tottenham star wasn’t a part of his team’s recent big games.

With the Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona target being linked to a departure, many observers are curious about the fact that the Diable Rouge isn’t starting.

"He needs to wait like different players and push,” Poch has made clear.

“For me, like every manager, it's about performance, training sessions, form during the season and then you pick your starting eleven.

“He needs to keep pushing and of course the team is in very good form."

Could this be a hint that Spurs are going to let go of their man, who is now one of the world’s most sought-after defenders?