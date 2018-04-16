Speaking after the Frenchman caught some slack for making a couple of blunders in recent times, the Argentine said that he didn’t take any notice of the criticism anyway.

"For me today he is one of the best keepers in the world and for me there’s no doubt.

"But you know the perception sometimes…you need to respect the people’s perception. I don’t know, because I don’t read.

"But for me Hugo Lloris is doing fantastic, for me he is one of the best keepers in the world and for me there is no doubt about him."

The Argentine has a strong point: Lloris is still up there among the world’s best, and his blunders are a yearly occurrence at this stage.

The latest example was a mistake against Stoke, which allowed the Potters to momentarily equalise thanks to Mame Biram Diouf. Luckily for the former Lyon man, Christian Eriksen was on hand to score again to hand Tottenham a key 2-1 win.