Pochettino agrees with Allegri over Dybala

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has released an interview with La Gazzetta Sportiva. Spurs will face Juventus in the last-16 stage of the Champions League and the Argentinean has admitted that he is already focusing on the game: “I am happy to travel to Piemonte because my family comes from there. Juventus is a top club, they’ve played two finals in the last three years.”



“The return leg at Wembley is not an advantage for us. It will be like a 180 minute game, a tough match, like a battle. We’ll play in one and a half month but we’ve already started to prepare the game.”



“We’ve had some problems playing at Wembley at the beginning. White Hart Lane is not a simple stadium, is the house of Tottenham. Wembley is a temple of football, against Southampton there were 55 thousands people watching us. It’s a lot of people but Wembley is huge and half of the stadium was still empty.”



“One of Juventus’ strong point is their stadium but they would be very strong anyway.”

“Buffon? It’s not fair that he won’t be playing the World Cup before the end of his career.”



“Dybala? He has so much potential but I agree with Allegri. It’s hard to develop youths and one must be careful. Headlines of papers, popularity and comparisons could generate confusion. Higuain? He is among the best strikers in the world alongside Aguero and Kane.”

