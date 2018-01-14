Pochettino attacks Juve: ‘Agnelli and Marotta put pressure on the referee’

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino erupted during today’s press conference at the Spurs training centre. This past Wednesday the Premier League giants were beat 2-1 home and were eliminated by Juventus in the last 16 stage of the Champions League.



The Argentinean boss had some harsh words for his European opponents claiming that Juve president Andrea Agnelli and the club’s CEO Beppe Marotta put pressure on the referee of Wednesday’s clash.



“I try to explain that a club like Juventus that for me was a massive lesson about how the behave. Before the game was Allegri, after the game was Marotta and other people. I saw how they put pressure on the referee after the first half.”



