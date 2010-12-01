Pochettino avoids question about Real Madrid future

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino says he is focusing on the present and not paying attention to speculation that he may be offered a chance to coach Real Madrid next season.



After a record-breaking 2017 that saw Real Madrid lift five trophies for the first time in the club's history, including a La Liga title and a second consecutive Champions League triumph, the Spanish giants have hit hard times and are 19 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the domestic competition.



When told that many Real Madrid fans would like to see Pochettino coaching Real next season, the former Espanyol manager told Onda Cero radio that he can only say he is happy at Tottenham.



"Football will take me where football wants to," Pochettino said. "[Former Argentina international] Jorge Grifa, who was like a second father to me, would tell me, 'Don't think too much, enjoy the present, be professional and responsible and let football take you where it wants to.'"