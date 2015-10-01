Pochettino commends officials’ bravery in awarding Spurs two penalties against Liverpool



Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino sought to defend referee Jon Moss and his assistants during his post-match press conference. The Argentine didn’t speak for very long, as he is losing his voice, but made it perfectly clear he believes the officials were correct to award his side two penalties against Liverpool in Anfield this evening. Here is what he had to say:



“It was a fantastic game to watch. I was calm, because I think the team played very well,” he told BBC Sport. The feeling is that we dropped two points. We were much, much, much better than Liverpool.



“Both were a penalty and there is nothing else to say. It is not controversial – it is nothing. Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone. It is clear how van Dijk kicked Lamela in the box. It is an easy decision.”



