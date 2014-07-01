Pochettino confirms meeting with Barcelona president as Spurs boss comments on his future

Mauricio Pochettino is one of those managers who has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona given that the current manager of the LaLiga giants has already revealed that he will step down at the end of the season.



Pochettino is said to be on Barcelona’s shortlist alongside Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde and Luis Enrique’s assistant Unzue who, at the moment, is in pole position for the Barcelona job.



Talking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham and Burnely, Pochettino confirmed to have met the President of Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu but not to hold talks about his future.



"It was a coincidence in a bar in Barcelona last Tuesday. I have known him for a long time, before he became president of Barcelona. There were many people around us. We said hello, we spent five minutes together but that was the reality. You know that after that it is impossible to stop the rumours."



​Pochettino revealed that he would not join Barcelona anytime in the future claiming that he’s an “Espanyol supporter” and that “moving to Barcelona would be like joining Arsenal from Tottenham.”



"In football it is difficult to keep values like loyalty but, to me, loyalty and honesty come before being a manager or a player. I am an Espanyol fan and I love Espanyol. Now I am at Tottenham it would be impossible for me to move to Arsenal one day”, the Argentinean said.

