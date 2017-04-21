Pochettino dismissive of rumours linking star defender to Inter
22 April at 16:40Inter are interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to numerous reports.
A surprising omission from this year’s PFA team of the year, the Belgian has had a very strong campaign despite Jan Vertonghen missing a certain period through injury.
Napoli have already had a 37.5 million deal for him rejected, and are interested in the former Ajax and Atletico Madrid man.
Sky Sport 24 wrote a few days ago that the 28-year-old was being targeted by Inter alongside Kyle Walker. His deal expires in 2020, and he’s reported to want to test himself in a different league after playing in Holland, Spain and England.
After having played in both Spain and now England, it’s understood that the player is now interested in testing his skills in Serie A.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t sound that bothered, however, saying that "if some clubs are interested in some players it is very clear you need to knock on the door of Daniel Levy."
"If any player is going to leave the club it is always our decision, the club's decision.”
