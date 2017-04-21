Inter are interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld,

A surprising omission from this year’s PFA team of the year, the Belgian has had a very strong campaign despite Jan Vertonghen missing a certain period through injury.

Napoli have already had a 37.5 million deal for him rejected, and are interested in the former Ajax and Atletico Madrid man.

Sky Sport 24

Coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t sound that bothered, however, saying that "if some clubs are interested in some players it is very clear you need to knock on the door of Daniel Levy."

"If any player is going to leave the club it is always our decision, the club's decision.”