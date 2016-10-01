Pochettino explains Lamela Rome visit
07 January at 15:32Tottenham star Erik Lamela was spotted in Rome yesterday, but the Argentinian’s visit in Italy has nothing to do with a possible Serie A return of the former giallorossi ace. Lamela visited AS Roma’s training centre for treatment on hip injury.
Lamela has been remaining out of action for over two months and a half now and his return to the pitch is still unknown. The Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino has personally explained why the player has been allowed to receive treatment in Rome. His words are reported by The Guardian.
“First of all, the injury was nothing. Then, it was a little bit and then, it was that minor problem still, still, still, every day. Then, he had the problem with his brother. He went to Argentina. Stop. Then he came back, and that affected a little bit his mind and now he was recovering very slowly. And it’s for that, he is very anxious.”
“Now is a good moment for him to go. He asked and we believed it’s fair. We decided to send him to Rome.”
