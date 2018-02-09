Pochettino heaps praise on Wenger ahead of North London Derby

Mauricio Pochettino thinks Arsene Wenger could be the last Premier League manager to remain in charge of a club for a generation.



Wenger is the longest-serving manager in the league by a huge distance, having been in his post at Arsenal since 1996. Only Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and Burnley boss Sean Dyche have lasted more than five years at their clubs, while Pochettino's three-and-a-half years at Tottenham make him the fourth longest serving manager in the Premier League.



And Pochettino, speaking ahead of Saturday's north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, thinks impatience from club owners will make it impossible for anyone to last as long as Wenger.



"It's difficult [to be like Wenger]," Pochettino told reporters. "For different reasons, it is tough. Maybe we are talking about one of the last managers to be able to apply this power over everything in a football club. The owners are different these days. Before, England was a little bit of a paradise for football. It was unique: there was respect for projects, for people, respect for managers, and even when I arrived at Southampton five years ago, it was still there.”



"But now the owners are different. When English football started to integrate more with European football, England started to share the Latin culture more. And in the last few years, everything that has happened in the English game is similar to what would happen in another European country."

