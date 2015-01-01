Pochettino hopes Dybala is fit for Tottenham clash
12 February at 14:15Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes that Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is fit to face the North London giants in the Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Spurs and Juve were drawn against each other in December's Round of 16 Champions League draw. The first leg is to be played on Tuesday evening in Turin while the second leg will be played out on 7th of March at the Wembley Stadium in London.
In an interview with Rai Sport, Mauricio Pochettino has told that he hopes that his compatriot Dybala is fit to feature against Spurs tomorrow. The Argentine said: "It seems that Dybala can recover, maybe recover. It is always nice to play against the best in the world. So even if we give some suffering, I hope to see him in the field."
Pochettino also admitted that he is a Juventus fan. He said: "I lived in an Italian colony in Argentina."
"I was Juve fan, yes. My grandfather told me a lot about it, but I couldn't understand much. Growing up, I realised the size of Juventus. Now I find myself playing against them, it's a dream to face them."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments