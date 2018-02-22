Pochettino proud of Spurs performances against Juventus and Real Madrid
13 April at 12:20Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reflected on Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Juventus ahead of his side’s match against Manchester City tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“Watching the game brought me great satisfaction, because it shows that we have reached a great level. These results have been made possible thanks to the work we have done over the last three years.
“I think this season we can see these results, even if we have a lot to do if we are to maintain this level and this form. Juventus played a great game. They were better than Real Madrid.
“The penalty could be given or not, but for me it remains a great satisfaction to have played on equal terms against two of the best teams in the world.”
Spurs are on course to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season, so may well have the chance to pit their wits against them both again over the course of the next 12 months.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
